Sky Sports Lock Up podcast: Stomping Grounds review

Is Baron Corbin the most misunderstood man in WWE? The Lock Up podcast team discuss the curious case of the Lone Wolf

The Lock Up team return to the inner sanctum of the luxury Sky Sports studio to break down Stomping Grounds in a full match-by-match analysis.

Join WWE Editor Jefferson Lake and elite tech guy duo Faz and TJ as they go through the event in Tacoma with the finest of sports entertainment tooth combs.

The crew take a look at the women's division and gauge how badly the effects of the absences of Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks are being felt, question whether Baron Corbin is the best heel in WWE today (and whether or not people just don't 'get' the Lone Wolf) and there is some very much mixed reaction to the match between the New Day and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Add in a conversation about whether or not Becky and Seth have drifted into 'smug couple' mode, The Undertaker's Raw return, a new opponent for Aleister Black and the sheer genius of Otis and everything is in place for another can't-miss offering from the Lock Up!

Click here to download the latest episode or use the player below to stream it directly.