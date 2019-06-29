WWE News

Kurt Angle: Baron Corbin is 'the best heel in WWE today'

Last Updated: 28/06/19 1:20pm

Baron Corbin continues to divide opinion among WWE fans
Kurt Angle has issued a glowing appraisal of the man who retired him at WrestleMania, calling Baron Corbin the best heel in WWE.

Corbin was the Olympic Hero's final opponent as he bowed out at WrestleMania 35, a move which was considered surprising by some fans.

Angle himself admits he is not sure the decision to go with Corbin for his final match was the right one, but is delighted with what Corbin has done since and believes he is destined for a world title soon.

"Was Baron the right person? Probably not, but look at him now," Angle said in an interview with Sirius XM Busted Open radio.

"I think that Baron Corbin right now is the best heel in the business. If a person gets everyone to genuinely hate their guts, 24/7, you're doing your job.

"Baron, he's the top heel in the business right now. People may disagree, but he's going to get the title eventually. He's going to have a heel run and I think he'll do extremely well."

