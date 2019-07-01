Jefferson Lake
WWE Grand Slam champion Bayley: I'm a future Hall of Famer
01/07/19
Current SmackDown women's champion Bayley is confident she will one day be inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame.
The 30-year-old became the company's first female Grand Slam champion when she won the SmackDown title at Money In The Bank in May.
Bayley was also one half of the company's women's tag-team champions - a title she had campaigned for the return of alongside long-term friend Sasha Banks - and previously held the Raw and NXT singles belts.
"I'm not going to be here for a cup of coffee, I'm going to be here for a very long time," she said. "I'm the SmackDown women's champion now, I'm a Grand Slam women's champion and I'm also a future WWE Hall of Famer.
"I have a long legacy and there are so many things that I want to do and some many things that need to be done here.
"What I want does not even exist yet so that should scare everybody but it should also push everybody. I just want it all to be so good."
However, despite the confidence Bayley has in her current position and her future legacy, she admits to regular feelings of huge self-doubt about her ability to perform at the elite level.
"I'll go through literally every emotion every day," she said. "I'll wake up feeling happy, then I'll be sad, then I'll get mad, then motivated, then inspired.
"But it always comes down to the same thing, right before I go through that curtain I think I'm not good enough and then I feel that energy, whatever it was that made me fall in love with this, and I realise that's why I do this.
"I've been doing this for over 10 years and every day I fall in love with it again."
