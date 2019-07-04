LISTEN: Sky Sports Lock Up podcast - Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman return!

The Lock Up crew return to break down another hectic week in the weird and wonderful world of sports entertainment

Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff returned to WWE - was their influence felt on this week's show? The Sky Sports Lock Up podcast team take a look.

Settle down with a warm beverage and a comfortable chair as the Lock Up team chew the fat over the latest developments in the weird and wonderful world of sports entertainment. WWE Editor Jefferson Lake is joined by the prince of tech darkness Faz to break down a week which saw Heyman and Bischoff brought in by WWE as Executive Directors of Raw and SmackDown respectively.

Was their influence felt as AJ Styles reformed The Club, Maria Kanellis informed her husband Mike that another baby Kanellis is on the way and Braun Strowman powered Bobby Lashley through an LED wall?

There's also the promise of extreme violence to come from Samoa Joe, the ongoing greatness of Kevin Owens and an explanation about the broadcast 'issues' of Kofi Kingston's middle-finger salute in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Click here to hear the latest episode of the Lock Up or use the player below to stream it direct to your device.