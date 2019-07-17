WWE Extreme Rules review: Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins up for discussion

Listen or subscribe on:

The Lock Up lads are back in the inner sanctum to take a long, hard look at Extreme Rules, a pay-per-view which has received widespread praise throughout the wrestling fan community and a 66 per cent approval rating from Sky Sports WWE's Twitter followers!

WWE editor Jefferson Lake is joined by tech sensations Faz and TJ for an event which TJ felt was "one of the best he has seen in several years" with four title changes going down in Philadelphia.

Does The Undertaker's triumphant return mean he could be used in more matches now? Is Bayley on course to become the Bret Hart of the women's division? Was it the right decision to bring back Brock Lesnar - and have him win the Universal title? And whose finisher would the team least like to take?!

Hear the answers to all of these questions and plenty of hilarious 'bants' as the Lock Up crew are reunited in the studio!