Bray Wyatt debuts The Fiend with attack on Finn Balor on Raw

Bray Wyatt's 'Fiend' made its long-awaited debut on last night's Raw with a vicious attack on Finn Balor.

After months of videos featuring Wyatt's 'Firefly Fun House', in which the former Wyatt Family leader has displayed a decidedly split personality, the macabre masked character was finally seen in a live setting, although his true intentions remain unclear.

Balor had just lost a gruelling match against Samoa Joe but was preparing to regain some momentum and restore some pride after landing a post-bout Coup de Grace when his music was cut short and the arena fell into darkness.

With everyone unsighted, the Fiend made his arrival before drilling Balor with a Sister Abigail to leave him down and out and signal some very dark intentions.

