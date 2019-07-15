WATCH: Best of WWE Extreme Rules - highlights from 2019 event

1:42 All the biggest hits and high-flying action from WWE Extreme Rules All the biggest hits and high-flying action from WWE Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules provided plenty of explosive action - and we've curated the most eye-catching moments in a special highlights video.

Relive the banquet of brutality that was WWE's most violent event of the year - and one in which four championships changed hands.

Click on the video above to take in the highlights from the event in a special bite-sized package and don't forget you can still order repeats of Extreme Rules on Sky Sports Box Office.

