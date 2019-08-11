How to book WWE SummerSlam: Everything you need to see Sunday's event on Sky Sports

WWE SummerSlam gets under way at midnight on Sunday - and here's how you can see the action unfold with Sky Sports.

Brock Lesnar makes the first defence of his Universal title against Seth Rollins as the Kingslayer bids to reclaim the crown he lost at Extreme Rules and WWE champion Kofi Kingston puts his title on the line against Randy Orton.

Goldberg will have his second match of 2019 when he returns to face Dolph Ziggler and there will be a debut for Bray Wyatt's Fiend incarnation against Finn Balor.

Raw women's champion Becky Lynch faces Natalya in a submission match while Ember Moon bids to take the SmackDown women's crown from Bayley in a hotly-anticipated match.

The women's division action is rounded out by a match between Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair, who between them boast an incredible 16 world title reigns.

AJ Styles defends the United States championship against Ricochet and Kevin Owens will have to quit WWE if he loses to Shane McMahon

You can book SummerSlam NOW by clicking HERE.

Viewers can also book using their Sky TV remote by pressing the 'Box office' button and following on-screen instructions or by calling 03442 410 888. (Only bookings via Sky TV remote are recordable using Sky Plus).

SummerSlam will be repeated on Sky Sports Box Office (channel 491) BUT NOT Sky Sports HD Box Office (492) between 6am on Monday, August 12 and 12am on Thursday, August 15.

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for viewers in the Republic of Ireland.