WWE SummerSlam preview: Goldberg, Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, Brock Lesnar

The Lock Up OC are reunited inside the inner sanctum for a deep dive into Sunday night's big Box Office event, SummerSlam!

WWE Editor Jefferson Lake is joined by the tech guy champions of the world Faz and TJ for an in-depth analysis of all the matches on Sunday's card and the final stages of the Raw and SmackDown preparations for the second biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Among the questions our intrepid trio will attempt to answer are: How awesome is Samoa Joe, and is he about to undergo a revolutionary new character change? Has Rowan become the first person on the WWE roster to 'let in' The Fiend?

Could we see Kevin Owens competing on the independent scene when the dust has settled on SummerSlam? Does Goldberg's return mean a potential (and enormously controversial) rematch with The Undertaker is on the cards? And is putting Andrade and Rey Mysterio into a match WWE's equivalent of typing in a 'cheat code'?

Download this week's episode to find out the answers to all of these questions and more as the SummerSlam excitement reaches a full boil!