Matt Hardy: I'll retire in three years

Matt Hardy has confirmed that he will retire as an in-ring competitor in three years' time.

The 44-year-old has spent the best part of his career in WWE as part of the legendary Hardy Boyz with younger brother Jeff. As a tag-team, Matt and Jeff have won the tag-team titles six times and will go down as one of the greatest tag-teams in history.

Although Hardy confirmed that he will be hanging up his wrestling boots in three years' time, he still sees himself playing a pivotal role in WWE in other capacities when he calls time on his in-ring career.

"I think in the ring much more entertainment based than athleticism based, I would say I have about three years left, that would be my guess," he said.

"That's my mind-set as of right now, it could change. I am sure I will be a lifer in this crazy wrestling industry because I do love it. I have a lot that I can offer once I step outside the ring.

The Hardy Boyz will go down as one of the greatest tag-teams in WWE history

"I could still be an on-screen character or doing whatever, there's a lot of things I feel like, a lot of contributions that I could make to the wrestling industry that doesn't necessarily include me solely being an in-ring performer."

As a singles competitor, a major highlight in Hardy's career came when he won the United States title in 2008.