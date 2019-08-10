Matt Hardy: I'll retire in three years
By Abel Morton
Last Updated: 10/08/19 6:19pm
Matt Hardy has confirmed that he will retire as an in-ring competitor in three years' time.
The 44-year-old has spent the best part of his career in WWE as part of the legendary Hardy Boyz with younger brother Jeff. As a tag-team, Matt and Jeff have won the tag-team titles six times and will go down as one of the greatest tag-teams in history.
Although Hardy confirmed that he will be hanging up his wrestling boots in three years' time, he still sees himself playing a pivotal role in WWE in other capacities when he calls time on his in-ring career.
"I think in the ring much more entertainment based than athleticism based, I would say I have about three years left, that would be my guess," he said.
"That's my mind-set as of right now, it could change. I am sure I will be a lifer in this crazy wrestling industry because I do love it. I have a lot that I can offer once I step outside the ring.
"I could still be an on-screen character or doing whatever, there's a lot of things I feel like, a lot of contributions that I could make to the wrestling industry that doesn't necessarily include me solely being an in-ring performer."
As a singles competitor, a major highlight in Hardy's career came when he won the United States title in 2008.