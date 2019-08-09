SummerSlam: Why Randy Orton should win the WWE title

Could Randy Orton put an end to Kofi Kingston's title reign this Sunday at SummerSlam?

It has been two years since Randy Orton held the WWE title. In his highly-anticipated title match against Kofi Kingston at SummerSlam, could we be set for The Viper to once again be a top of the food chain in WWE?

In this decade-long personal rivalry between Kingston and Orton, this Sunday at SummerSlam very few could argue against the fact that this match has the potential of stealing the show.

For Kingston, it is a chance for him to right the wrongs of 2009 that many believe, including himself, that Orton played a pivotal part in halting his progress in the company.

Kingston cites backstage politics and underhanded tactics whereas Orton believes that Kingston wasn't ready for the main event scene back then and isn't now, despite carrying the title for the best part of four months.

Kofi Kingston destroyed Randy Orton's custom NASCAR in a heated feud in 2009

Whether you side with Kingston or Orton, once thing is for sure, this build to their title match at SummerSlam has been nothing short of phenomenal. A SummerSlam main event possibly? I will go one better, it has felt WrestleMania main event worthy.

The realism in this story factored in with the history and tension between the two, only required one back-and-fourth in-ring promo a couple of weeks on SmackDown and immediately you were sold on this match - nothing more was required.

So is it time for Orton to become a 14-time World champion? His recent work would lead you to believe that he is most certainly worthy of putting an end to Kingston's fairytale run.

Delivering RKO's from 'Out of Nowhere' has become Orton's trademark for many years. Orton has been able to keep his character fresh and not overbearing on SmackDown.

Randy Orton's has continued to deliver the RKO whenever he has seen fit

It would have been easy for Orton to remain in the title picture given his tremendous résumé but Orton has remained relevant by becoming an RKO machine - hitting his most patterned move on victims whenever he deems it necessary and then slithering away.

Anytime you have seen him it has felt like a special occasion due to the way he has picked his moments to strike. It genuinely feels like he has hit a purple patch in his career and in doing so he has earned himself a title match against Kingston at SummerSlam to nobody's complaints.

A 14th reign for The Viper could be one of his most refreshing title reigns to date if you consider who he could possibly face coming out of SummerSlam. A red-hot Kevin Owens who is arguably producing some of the best work of his career in his rivalry with Shane McMahon. A battle with Roman Reigns would be a must-see. Orton could even pick a fight with Aleister Black which is a feud that is bound to happen at some point.

Orton has done it all and yet he is at a stage of his career where he is rejuvenated and more focused than ever before. But would this be the right time to end what has been one of the most satisfying WWE title reigns in recent memory?

A victory over Orton would go a long way in solidifying Kingston's status as WWE's top guy

If Kingston was to defeat Orton at SummerSlam it would truly rubber-stamp his championship reign even more as a success. Moreover it would cement the confidence that the company has in Kingston. Yes, you could make the point that the company has already done so given the length of Kingston's reign with successful title defenses over Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Dolph Ziggler but this is Randy Orton.

Randy Orton, a bonafide first-ballot Hall of Famer, it really doesn't get any bigger than the Apex Predator. Without a shadow of a doubt Kingston would be the 'guy' - WWE's main man even if Seth Rollins beats Brock Lesnar for the Universal title on Sunday - Kingston would be number one.

Kingston's booking as champion has been executed to perfection and the icing on the cake is potentially a monumental victory over Orton this Sunday.

Orton's last WWE title reign came two years ago and was ended in shocking fashion at the hands of Jinder Mahal. Fast forward two years later and the time feels right for the title to return to The Viper.