WWE SummerSlam: Make your predictions for Sunday's Box Office event!

Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins do battle for the WWE Universal title at SummerSlam on Sunday night

Five WWE titles will be contested, there will be several grudge matches and The Fiend will make his in-ring debut at SummerSlam on Sunday night.

The Scotiabank Arena in Toronto plays host to this year's summer spectacular, and it's another stacked card for an event which is live on Sky Sports Box Office from midnight.

The venue is home to this year's NBA champions, the Raptors, but will the five WWE superstars walk out of Canada with their own championship reigns intact?

Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Bayley, AJ Styles and Kofi Kingston will all make defences of their titles on Sunday night, but championship challenges are only half of the story.

Kevin Owens will quit WWE outright if he loses to Shane McMahon, while Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair - with a combined 16 world titles between them - do battle to establish who is the more dominant champion.

And then there's The Fiend. Bray Wyatt's latest creation has been an increasingly macabre presence on Raw and SmackDown and on Sunday night the talking stops as he steps into the ring for the first time, against Finn Balor.

Who will win this match, and all of the others? Let us know using our polling software here...