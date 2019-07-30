WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar hospitalises Seth Rollins with brutal attack

4:01 Brock Lesnar attacked Seth Rollins during his match with Dolph Ziggler, then assaulted the Beast Slayer once again after he was stretchered into an ambulance Brock Lesnar attacked Seth Rollins during his match with Dolph Ziggler, then assaulted the Beast Slayer once again after he was stretchered into an ambulance

Universal champion Brock Lesnar left Seth Rollins a battered and bloody mess after a vicious assault on Raw.

The prolonged attack began with an interruption of Rollins' match with Dolph Ziggler, with Lesnar first taking out his SummerSlam opponent with a series of German suplexes.

He then twice hit Rollins with an F5 onto an upstanding chair and - despite pleas from his advocate Paul Heyman to stop - produced a third onto the chair.

The injuries suffered by Rollins were so bad that he was taken away in an ambulance, but that did not prevent Lesnar from continuing the attack.

First, he stood in the way of the ambulance so it could not leave, then he dragged Rollins from the back of it on the stretcher to which he was strapped, sending it flying across the backstage area.

Rollins managed to free himself from the stretcher only to take another massive F5 onto it to leave him grounded and bleeding heavily from the mouth.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson's victory for the Raw tag titles means that all three OC members now hold a championship

Gallows & Anderson capture tag titles

The Original Club are now all draped in WWE silverware after Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson won the Raw tag-team titles.

An excellent triple threat match saw the Good Brothers prevail when Gallows pinned Jey Uso after a Magic Killer, meaning The Revival are now no longer the champions.

It also means The OC are now the most decorated faction in WWE today, as their power and influence continues to grow.

Ricochet made it through a five-man gauntlet match to earn the right to face AJ Styles at SummerSlam

Ricochet wins SummerSlam title shot

Ricochet will attempt to recapture the United States championship he lost to AJ Styles when the pair meet again at SummerSlam.

The high-flyer won a five-man gauntlet match for the right to face the champion next month, defeating Andrade in the final leg of a superb, long contest.

Andrade had himself eliminated Rey Mysterio, who had beaten Sami Zayn and Cesaro in a bout between five of the current best in-ring competitors in WWE.

Maria Kanellis makes WWE history

Maria Kanellis makes WWE history

Maria Kanellis entered the WWE record books by becoming the first woman to win a championship while pregnant.

She instructed her husband Mike Kanellis to lay down and be pinned by her for the 24/7 title he had won from R-Truth in a huge melee which followed a mixed tag match between Truth and Carmella and Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle.

Truth retained on that occasion but then lost it to Mike Kanellis in an almighty scramble and surely now has no chance of regaining it from the several-months pregnant Maria.