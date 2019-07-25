WWE legend Hulk Hogan praises Scottish star Drew McIntyre

Hulk Hogan has identified Scotland's Drew McIntyre as one of favourite performers in WWE today

Hulk Hogan has included Scottish superstar Drew McIntyre on his list of current WWE ones to watch.

Hogan was back in the main roster fold on Monday night as part of the Raw Reunion, a nostalgia-based episode in which several legends and Hall of Famers were brought back.

That allowed 'the Hulkster' to have an up-close-and-personal look at the current crop of WWE stars, and there were several he picked out as among his favourites, with Ayr-born McIntyre making the cut.

"You know, Vince is always looking for that one big attraction," Hogan said in an interview with ESPN. "When I see all the young guys coming up it's just hard to tell, because there are so many of them that are fighting to grab that brass ring.

McIntyre is one of the highest rated wrestlers in WWE with the office and the fans

"You've got the 'Scottish Psychopath' (Drew McIntyre) that's running around like a crazy man. Of course you've got AJ Styles. Then you've got Ricochet, who's making an impression on everyone.

"I'm still betting on Kevin Owens, he's my boy. I'm a huge John Cena fan. He's my favourite wrestler. He's doing a lot of movies, so I'm disappointed that I can't throw John Cena back into the picture for the world title."

Charlotte Flair is Hogan's pick of the current women's division

In the women's division he cited the daughter of his former rival Ric Flair, Charlotte Flair, as the stand-out talent.

"Charlotte Flair is setting this bar so high that Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, or Andre the Giant would have a hard time catching up to her, because she is blowing the roof off of this place because she's got it all," he added.

"It's just amazing. You've got a handful to pick from. I sure wish I was Vince McMahon with all this talent."