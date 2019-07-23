WWE Raw: Seth Rollins beats AJ Styles as legendary factions collide

2:55 Seth Rollins had some very useful support at the Raw Reunion in the form of D-Generation X and the Kliq Seth Rollins had some very useful support at the Raw Reunion in the form of D-Generation X and the Kliq

Seth Rollins recorded a win over AJ Styles in a match which was ultimately more about what was happening at ringside.

Universal champion Rollins and United States title-holder Styles went toe-to-toe in a clash of the champions which could have been enough to spark the interest of fans everywhere if it had been a straight one-on-one bout.

But with the newly-renamed 'OC' (Original Club) of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson backing up Styles, and the DX duo of Triple H and Shawn Michaels offering similar support to Rollins, this was never going to be a clean contest.

And so it proved when Gallows and Anderson dragged Rollins from the ring, forcing the disqualification and a stand-off between all six men in which Styles offered up a 'too sweet' to The Game, who had teamed with the Club at a recent event in Japan.

But they instead returned the offer with the trademark DX gesture before the New Age Outlaws and the Kliq burst onto the scene to head off the heel trio with a classic Road Dogg promo.

SummerSlam opponents Becky Lynch and Natalya came to blows at the Raw Reunion

Lynch and Natalya trade blows

Becky Lynch was the special guest on A Moment Of Bliss but there was an uninvited attendee with her SummerSlam opponent Natalya arriving on the scene.

The two first traded verbal blows about how they had previously crossed paths in Japan, with the champion pointing out that Natalya had trained Ronda Rousey as part of her attempt to dethrone The Man at WrestleMania.

Words quickly turned to fists, however, as a brawl ensued between the two women which was only defused by the presence of several WWE officials.

The Usos were backed by Rikishi and D-Von Dudley accompanied The Revival for a non-title match between Raw's top teams

Family affair for Usos, Rikishi and Reigns

It was a family affair in the tag division on Raw with The Usos being joined by their father, Rikishi, for a non-title bout against Raw champions The Revival, who had some ringside support from D-Van Dudley.

A confrontation between the two legends was enough of a distraction for The Usos to pick up the victory, one which was followed up by their cousin Roman Reigns later in the night.

After some verbal sparring with Samoa Joe, the pair threw down and it was Reigns who came out on top with a big Spear after a match which seemed to take a toll on both men.