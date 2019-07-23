WWE legend Mick Foley attacked by The Fiend during Raw Reunion

2:21 WWE legend Mick Foley found himself on the receiving end of a brutal assault by The Fiend at the Raw Reunion WWE legend Mick Foley found himself on the receiving end of a brutal assault by The Fiend at the Raw Reunion

WWE legend Mick Foley was the victim of a vicious assault by The Fiend during Monday night's Raw Reunion.

Foley was one of a huge number of old favourites brought back for a special nostalgic edition of WWE's flagship show.

It was all going so well for the man known as Mankind and Dude Love (and Cactus Jack earlier in his career) as he did his traditional 'home town pop' routine and prepared to show the crowd his favourite Monday Night Raw moment.

It was at that point things began to go awry, as the house lights gradually went out, plunging Tampa into darkness, and the familiar screeching of The Fiend's entrance 'music' sounded.

Bray Wyatt's creation then appeared in the ring and seemed to be pondering his decision before taking out Foley with the Mandible Claw - the finisher he himself used during his prime.

