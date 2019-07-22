WWE legends return for Raw Reunion on Sky Sports Arena

0:37 Several WWE stars of yesteryear will be in attendance for a Raw Reunion live on Sky Sports Several WWE stars of yesteryear will be in attendance for a Raw Reunion live on Sky Sports

WWE will host the biggest reunion in Raw history live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am on Tuesday.

The red brand extravaganza will see old favourites such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair as well as D-Generation's Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Road Dogg and X-Pac rub shoulders with the current roster.

There will also be appearances from "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, Kurt Angle, Mick Foley, Diesel, Razor and Ramon, with Eric Bischoff - who was recently appointed Executive Director of SmackDown - also making an on-screen appearance tonight.

It is not known what the plans are for the returning legends, but at Raw 25 in January 2018, Austin delivered a couple of his trademark Stunners - one apiece to Shane and Vince McMahon - in a moment soaked both in nostalgia and beer.

With Kevin Owens currently embroiled in a bitter dispute with Shane in which he has been dishing out several Stunners of his own, their paths will surely cross live on Sky Sports tonight.

How will Rollins prepare for The Beast?

Seth Rollins very much has present-day matters on his mind, and a SummerSlam showdown with a certain all-conquering Beast.

After Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Rollins and recaptured the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules, The Architect rebounded in impressive fashion, winning a 10-man battle royal on last week's Raw to earn the right to once again challenge for WWE's top singles title at SummerSlam.

If Rollins is to repeat his WrestleMania victory over Lesnar at the August pay-per-view, then he will require some major momentum in the coming weeks, and perhaps even some assistance...

Will it remain Natalya-Lynch?

Natalya came through a fatal four-way elimination match on last week's match to earn a title match against Raw champion Becky Lynch at SummerSlam.

The Queen of Harts will be on home Canadian soil when she attempts to topple The Man, meaning the match will be between two competitors who are both likely to be cheered by the crowd.

The same is also true for the SmackDown women's title match between champion Bayley and challenger Ember Moon - but will there be a twist in the tale, and a third competitor added to either?