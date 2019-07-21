Jimmy Hart excited for WWE Raw Reunion as legends return on Sky Sports

Jimmy 'the Mouth of the South' Hart will be in attendance for the Raw Reunion on Sky Sports on Monday night

WWE legend Jimmy Hart admits he will be in his element at Raw Reunion.

The Mouth of the South, one of the greatest wrestling managers of all time, will join the likes of Hulk Hogan, Ted DiBiase and Ric Flair for a landmark episode of Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena in the early hours of Tuesday morning (1am).

The show will see a barrage of legends mingle with the stars of the present day, in what promises to be one of the biggest shows of the year.

Hart, who steered the careers of competitors such as The Honky Tonk Man, The Hart Foundation and Dino Bravo to name a few, could barely contain his excitement when he spoke exclusively to Sky Sports about the event.

The legendary manager is buzzing about the opportunity to meet up with some old faces but, crucially, cross paths with some of the stars of today who are keeping him, he reveals, royally entertained.

"I watch Raw every Monday night and Smackdown on Tuesday," said the flamboyant 76-year-old. "One of my favourites is AJ Styles, and Seth Rollins is doing incredible things.

Hart is well known as the manager of the Hart Foundation tag team during their early run as WWF villains

"For Roman Reigns to make a comeback like he has from leukemia [is amazing]; WWE just gives something for everybody now.

"I like Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as they're doing a great job - if I was managing again I'd love to take the two of them because they're so great together.

"I'll be getting to see so many of the talent I enjoy watching week after week, and so many of the storylines are good now and I really get into them.

"I look forward to seeing them every week and Monday is going to be incredible, to have Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels all on the same card.

"It's gonna be unbelievable."