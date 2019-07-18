WWE legends Steve Austin, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan return to Raw

3:37 Steve Austin has had plenty of memorable moments in WWE - here's his top five Steve Austin has had plenty of memorable moments in WWE - here's his top five

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be among the legends returning for a Raw reunion on Sky Sports next week.

They are on a long list of WWE greats from the past who will feature on a special nostalgia-packed episode of Raw, live on Sky Sports Arena at 1am on Monday night.

Joining them will be several other blasts from the past, including Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle and Sgt Slaughter, and the nWo duo of Kevin Hall and Scott Nash.

Eric Bischoff will appear on WWE programming for the first time since it was confirmed he is returning to the company as the Executive Director of SmackDown, and he will be joined by Christian, Ted DiBiase, The Boogeyman, Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart, The Hurricane, Santino Marella, Jerry Lawler, D-Von Dudley, Booker T and X-Pac.

Kevin Owens has been 'paying tribute' to Austin's stunner recently

Sid - who also wrestled both as Sid Justice and Sid Vicious during his time in sports entertainment - is another notable name on the list of attendees, while Mick Foley, Lilian Garcia, Mark Henry and Alundra Blayze are also scheduled to appear.

Rikishi, the real-life father of The Usos, will also make an appearance, potentially alongside the tag-team duo.

Austin has not appeared on a WWE show since the 25th anniversary show of Raw in January 2018, and recent storylines have seen Kevin Owens pay tribute to him by using his famous 'Stunner' finisher on Shane McMahon on several occasions.