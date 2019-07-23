'Stone Cold' Steve Austin keeps the WWE party going after Raw Reunion

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin made sure the Raw Reunion went off with a beer-soaked bang with an extended version of his trademark celebration.

The Texas Rattlesnake toasted his WWE colleagues and the Tampa fans with several 'Steveweisers' as several stars from the past returned for a special nostalgia-themed version of the show.

Plenty of Hall of Famers were in attendance and found themselves showered in beer as Stone Cold gave the people exactly what they wanted to see as his familiar theme song echoed around the arena in what was his first WWE appearance since January 2018.

There was also plenty of action, with the 24/7 title changing hands nine times and Bray Wyatt taking out his latest victim as 'The Fiend' in hardcore legend Mick Foley.

