WWE SmackDown: Highlights from Tuesday night's show

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon remodelled the commentary position and Roman Reigns' mystery attacker was revealed on a chaotic episode of SmackDown.

The final SmackDown before SummerSlam had plenty of thrills and spills ahead of Sunday night's big Sky Sports Box Office event.

Erick Rowan is the man who has been pursuing Reigns and the match between Trish Stratus and Charlotte Flair is now at boiling point, with the former delivering a literal slap in the face to the latter.

