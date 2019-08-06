WWE News

News

Jefferson Lake

WWE Editor @jeffersonlake

Goldberg makes surprise WWE return to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam

Last Updated: 06/08/19 8:28am
4:03
Dolph Ziggler got a surprise after he signed a contract for SummerSlam thinking he would face The Miz, only to find out he'll actually be up against Goldberg
Dolph Ziggler got a surprise after he signed a contract for SummerSlam thinking he would face The Miz, only to find out he'll actually be up against Goldberg

Goldberg will face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam after making a surprise return to WWE on last night's Raw.

The 52-year-old will be back in a WWE ring for the second time this year, following his loss to The Undertaker at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia in June, a match during which he suffered a concussion.

Goldberg faced The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia in June
Goldberg faced The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia in June

Ziggler was a guest on Miz TV again, calling himself a legend, insulting Shawn Michaels and hyping himself up to such an extent that he did not realise the details of the contract he was signing.

The Miz has decided, somewhat surprisingly, to hand the SummerSlam spotlight to the former WCW legend Goldberg.

Book WWE SummerSlam here!

Don't miss the biggest party of the summer as WWE stages SummerSlam live on Sky Sports!

Ziggler will instead face Miz on next week's Raw but at Sunday night's big pay-per-view it will be the owner of a certain long undefeated streak who will stand across the ring from the Showoff.

In classic Goldberg style, he had very few words for Ziggler - who is rarely short of things to say himself.

Also See:

"Guess what, son?" he sneered to a retreating Ziggler upon signing the contract. "You're next."

Ziggler was then superkicked in the face by Shawn Michaels for good measure.
1:19
Ziggler admitted he was caught off guard by Goldberg and now has a lot to prepare for at SummerSlam
Ziggler admitted he was caught off guard by Goldberg and now has a lot to prepare for at SummerSlam

Trending

Around Sky Sports

WWE SummerSlam!

Book the latest PPV now

WWE on Sky Sports

Check out TV times for our WWE coverage

Sky Sports Lock Up

WWE Raw Reunion recap!

WWE videos

Watch highlights from Raw and Smackdown

Twitter

Follow @SkySportsWWE on Twitter

©2019 Sky UK