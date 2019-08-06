Goldberg makes surprise WWE return to face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam

4:03 Dolph Ziggler got a surprise after he signed a contract for SummerSlam thinking he would face The Miz, only to find out he'll actually be up against Goldberg Dolph Ziggler got a surprise after he signed a contract for SummerSlam thinking he would face The Miz, only to find out he'll actually be up against Goldberg

Goldberg will face Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam after making a surprise return to WWE on last night's Raw.

The 52-year-old will be back in a WWE ring for the second time this year, following his loss to The Undertaker at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia in June, a match during which he suffered a concussion.

Ziggler was a guest on Miz TV again, calling himself a legend, insulting Shawn Michaels and hyping himself up to such an extent that he did not realise the details of the contract he was signing.

The Miz has decided, somewhat surprisingly, to hand the SummerSlam spotlight to the former WCW legend Goldberg.

Ziggler will instead face Miz on next week's Raw but at Sunday night's big pay-per-view it will be the owner of a certain long undefeated streak who will stand across the ring from the Showoff.

In classic Goldberg style, he had very few words for Ziggler - who is rarely short of things to say himself.

"Guess what, son?" he sneered to a retreating Ziggler upon signing the contract. "You're next."

Ziggler was then superkicked in the face by Shawn Michaels for good measure.