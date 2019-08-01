Becky Lynch reveals the secret to her WWE success after outstanding year
By Matty Paddock
Last Updated: 31/07/19 12:03pm
Raw women's champion Becky Lynch has given some rare advice to any of her fellow superstars looking to emulate her stunning last 12 months.
'The Man' is arguably one of WWE's top stars, currently reigning as a the red brand's champ on Monday nights.
She became the first person to defeat Ronda Rousey in WWE when, at Wrestlemania, she toppled both Rousey and Charlotte Flair to become the title holder on both Raw and Smackdown.
She did so on the back of a tidal wave of support, too, which came after several years of plugging away on Smackdown, without always being treated as one of the show's standout stars.
Within the space of a year, however, she has undoubtedly become one of the company's shining lights.
Sky Sports spoke exclusively to Lynch this week to preview SummerSlam, ahead of her title defence against Natalya.
Among the questions asked was what the guidance she would give to anyone in a similar spot who might looking to break free of any shackles and make a name for themselves.
The 32-year-old insisted that perseverance is key when it comes to entertaining the WWE Universe, and that stars should take any and all opportunities they get.
She reflected of the last year: "I've always been about putting people first - I get my message out to people and try to entertain them as best as possible.
"That's been my message from the get-go, from the beginning when I wasn't getting any time [on television]; I'd do interviews backstage, I'd do them on social media - I'd try to find a way to connect to people.
"I always took any opportunity I had out there to play to people and make sure they were on my side, and make sure they knew we were in a fight together.
"They always supported me, so I that's always been my thing; not to try and impress people behind the curtain as much as people outside the curtain - people who're paying to see me.
"The people who're in the stands keep me going and that's always my message to anybody, I'd encourage that.. I try to keep it entertaining.
"What I did wasn't complain and whine to people [on social media], it was to appeal to the people, and that's what got me where I am - that and I'm really good!"