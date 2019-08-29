England cricketers get WWE title belt to mark World Cup victory

England cricketers Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root with the WWE belt, customised with side plates marking England's historic ICC World Cup win

England's victorious World Cup squad have received a customised WWE title belt to mark their success.

England players Jason Roy, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root proved their WWE superstar credentials as they took it in turns to strike a winning pose with the title before training at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

WWE Hall of Famer, 14-time World Champion and WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque announced the custom WWE championship title on social media last month.

Here's what England cricketer Jos Buttler might look like if he was a WWE champion

The customised belt will remain with the ECB as a permanent fixture at Lord's.

England won the Cricket World Cup in July with a nerve-jangling victory over New Zealand to wrap up a dramatic tournament.

Ben Stokes scored a sensational 84 not out before Jofra Archer held his nerve as England beat New Zealand on boundary count-back after a Super Over for their first victory in the tournament.