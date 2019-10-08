WWE Raw: Did Asuka declare war on Becky Lynch?

0:55 Becky Lynch was on the receiving end of Asuka's 'green mist' attack on Monday night's Raw Becky Lynch was on the receiving end of Asuka's 'green mist' attack on Monday night's Raw

Asuka gave Becky Lynch the green mist - and Kairi Sane pinned her - in what could be interpreted as a declaration of war on the Raw champion.

Lynch was teaming with newly-crowned SmackDown champion Charlotte Flair to face the equally freshly-minted women's tag title holders in an all-champion, two-on-two clash on Monday night's Raw.

The Lass Kicker, who successfully defended her crown inside Hell In A Cell against Sasha Banks, had Sane in the Dis-Arm-Her and was closing in on the win when she was sprayed by Asuka's 'poisonous' green substance.

Seemingly blinded, Sane rolled up the champion to wrap up a huge win for her team and secure an enormous personal achievement as the Kabuki Warriors' star continues to move upwards.

Dethroned ex-champs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross ran in after the bell to tangle with the Japanese duo but it was noticeable that Lynch was their primary target in what could become a new war in the women's division.

Riled Rusev runs riot

Things are pretty tough for Rusev at the moment. Not only did Randy Orton and Baron Corbin jump the moustache-sporting man mountain prior to his match against the Viper, he then had to endure the latest chapter in his wife Lana's affair with Bobby Lashley.

Lashley was even wearing Rusev's robe as he broadcast 'live' from his bedroom, and the agony was deepened when Lana revealed she had moved all of the couple's bank accounts into her name.

Such provocation was more than Rusev could stand, and he unleashed a major fury on both Orton and Corbin as a sample of what might be to come when he lines up in the Team Flair vs Team Hogan match at Crown Jewel on October 31.

Evans and Natalya put it all on the line

Lacey Evans had the most extreme match of her WWE career to date when she squared off with Natalya under 'last-woman-standing' rules.

Evans arrived to the ring with a trashcan with Natalya's name on it, but it was the Queen of Harts who picked up the win in epic, come-from-behind fashion to leave Evans in a heap next to the stage.

The self-styled Lady of WWE dominated large chunks of the match and answered Natalya's early aggression with a series of contraptions and implements. She even strapped Natalya to an announce chair by using a Kendo stick as a seatbelt.

The Canadian simply refused to stay down, however, and a frustrated Evans looked to put the match away with a suplex off the side of the stage, but Natalya escaped and delivered a giant powerbomb off the side of the stage that sent Evans through a table and rendered her unable to answer the count of 10.