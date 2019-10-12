WWE SmackDown: New-look Bayley regains title and turns to dark side

3:00 Bayley displayed a new vicious edge prior to her SmackDown main-event match against Charlotte Flair Bayley displayed a new vicious edge prior to her SmackDown main-event match against Charlotte Flair

Bayley displayed a new vicious edge prior to her SmackDown title match against Charlotte Flair - and it paid off.

The former fan favourite emerged with her trademark ponytail missing and her hair much shorter before symbolically slashing the inflatable tube men which have been a permanent part of her entrance routine.

Bayley lost the SmackDown women's title to Flair at Hell In A Cell on Sunday night and cried after the match in what is now perceived as being some kind of cathartic moment.

She displayed a new aggression in the rematch last night but was on the verge of defeat when Flair hit her Natural Selection and went for the Figure Eight leg lock which has proved so profitable in the past.

But Bayley grabbed a handful of hair and rolled the champion up for a three-count to end her 10th title reign and crown herself as the new queen of SmackDown.

After the match, she had some harsh words for the fans and later offended Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview to complete her turn to the dark side.