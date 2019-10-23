Tyson Fury attacked in training by Braun Strowman

1:34 Tyson Fury was blindsided by his Crown Jewel opponent Braun Strowman during a session at the Performance Center Tyson Fury was blindsided by his Crown Jewel opponent Braun Strowman during a session at the Performance Center

Tyson Fury has been blindsided by his Crown Jewel opponent Braun Strowman during a training session with WWE.

The heavyweight boxer was going through some drills with the company's coaching staff at their Performance Center in Orlando, Florida when he was charged to the ground by Strowman.

Although he did not initially appear to be hurt, Fury was left holding his right ankle after being knocked to the ground by the Monster Among Men.

A laughing Strowman was then ushered from the building by members of the coaching team and Fury was unable to stand as he attempted to approach him.

The pair will go head to head at Crown Jewel on October 31, live on Sky Sports Box Office at 5pm, in what is Fury's first match as a WWE competitor.

0:35 Crown Jewel is live on Sky Sports Box Office on October 31 Crown Jewel is live on Sky Sports Box Office on October 31

He initially crossed paths with Strowman when the pair literally collided at the first episode of SmackDown in its Friday night slot at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

They will face off at Crown Jewel, an event which also sees Cain Velasquez challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE title in a match between two former UFC champions.