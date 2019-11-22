WWE: Daniel Bryan to 'summon' Bray Wyatt on SmackDown

Daniel Bryan has demanded to meet with Bray Wyatt on tonight's SmackDown - but will he get The Fiend instead?

Daniel Bryan has demanded to meet with Bray Wyatt on tonight's SmackDown ahead of their Survivor Series match.

In what may transpire to be either a genius move or one of extreme stupidity, Bryan has summoned Wyatt for a Friday night tete-a-tete prior to his battle with The Fiend on Sunday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Bryan provides the first challenge for the Fiend's Universal title, which he won from Seth Rollins in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere match at Crown Jewel.

Considering Sunday's match will take place under standard match rules, Bryan faces an almost impossible challenge to defeat the Fiend, who has proved hard to beat with the advantage of several weapons never mind mere bare hands.

The leader of the Yes Movement may therefore use tonight's meeting with Wyatt - who has consistently made it clear he is not the Fiend - to secure some kind of psychological advantage for Sunday's title bout.

Final chances for invasion momentum

For the past three weeks, the battle for brand supremacy has dominated all three WWE shows, with superstars from Raw, SmackDown and NXT all encroaching on the turf of each other to strike blows in the pre-Survivor Series build-up.

On Wednesday night, a three-way brawl broke out between brands blue, red and gold at Full Sail as NXT became a cauldron of chaos with bodies flying everywhere.

With tonight's SmackDown being the final WWE television show before Survivor Series, there is a strong possibility invading forces will again look to make their presence felt.

Bayley was conspicuous by her absence at NXT as Shayna Baszler ambushed Becky Lynch during her match with Rhea Ripley, but the three-way battle between WWE's women champions has been a key feature of recent weeks.

With Bayley being SmackDown's champion it seems highly unlikely that there will not be another twist in that particular tale on tonight's show.