WWE SmackDown: The Fiend takes out Daniel Bryan with Mandible Claw

1:56 As Daniel Bryan and The Miz battle in the ring, The Fiend emerges from the darkness to give his Survivor Series opponent a glimpse of what awaits As Daniel Bryan and The Miz battle in the ring, The Fiend emerges from the darkness to give his Survivor Series opponent a glimpse of what awaits

Daniel Bryan will go into his Survivor Series match with The Fiend on the back foot after falling victim to a Mandible Claw on SmackDown.

Bryan was at SmackDown to 'summon' Bray Wyatt just two days before his Universal title match against The Fiend live on Sky Sports Box Office on Sunday night.

Bryan indeed was met by Wyatt, but not in the way he intended and not without a detour.

The Miz, who traded some harsh words with Bryan last week during "Miz TV" in an exchange that seemed to rekindle their hostile rivalry, hit the scene to challenge Bryan to a match just after The Beard called Wyatt to the squared circle.

The A-Lister attempted to prey on a vulnerable Bryan, who was furious that Wyatt was seemingly not answering his summoning. Miz even slapped Bryan across the face, leading to an unscheduled match.

But the two were unable to settle their long-standing differences in the match, with a certain macabre intruder making their presence felt.

Click on the video above to see how the action unfolded...