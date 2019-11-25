WWE: NXT team dominates Survivor Series with overall victory

The Fiend made the first defence of his Universal title at Survivor Series, against Daniel Bryan

Team NXT dominated Survivor Series, winning four of their matches to take overall brand victory.

Shayna Baszler forced Bayley to tap out in a main-event match which also included Becky Lynch to collect the fourth win for the Wednesday night crew and give them the win.

SmackDown banked two victories with Raw taking just one, and although Lynch drove Baszler through a table after the match, the night was a glorious success for NXT and their women's champion.

Rey Mysterio narrowly missed out on a major upset in his No Holds Barred match against Brock Lesnar but The Beast ultimately prevailed.

Mysterio and his son Dominick dropped Lesnar with several shots with a lead pipe before tandem 619 and frog splashes but the WWE champion kicked off of the pin attempt and hit an F5 on Rey for the win.

NXT star Keith Lee enjoyed what could turn out to be a breakout performance for him in the men's five-against-five elimination match, which boiled down to him against Roman Reigns.

Ultimately it was Reigns who picked up the win for SmackDown with a Spear but Lee came close to victory before missing a second-rope moonsault and comes away from the event with his reputation enormously enhanced.

Brock Lesnar survived a scare in his WWE title match against Rey Mysterio

The Fiend made the first defence of his Universal title and although Daniel Bryan had some strong moments the championship remains firmly around the waist of Bray Wyatt's supernatural creation.

With the ring bathed in the red light which has become The Fiend's tradition, he sank Bryan with a Mandible Claw to retain the gold.

A very strong performance from Rhea Ripley gave Team NXT the win in the women's triple threat five-on-five match.

Sasha Banks and Natalya forced Toni Storm to tap out but the NXT women still went on to pick up a huge win

The rising Australian star, who pinned Charlotte Flair on Raw last week, benefited from some assistance from Io Shirai and Candice Le Rae, this time beat Sasha Banks to win it for the black-and-gold team.

In a brutal match, Adam Cole retained the NXT Championship with a Last Shot on Pete Dunne and his Undisputed Era colleague Roderick Strong won a triple threat against Intercontinental champion Shinsuke Nakamura and United States champion AJ Styles.

On the event's pre-show, the Viking Raiders proved their superiority by beating SmackDown champions The New Day and NXT title-holders Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish, and Lio Rush retained the NXT cruiserweight title with victory over Akira Tozawa (Raw) and Kalisto (SmackDown).