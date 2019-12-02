WWE Starrcade: Kabuki Warriors retain titles with fatal four-way victory

Asuka forced Nikki Cross to tap out at Starrcade

The Kabuki Warriors retained the WWE women's tag-team titles in a fatal four-way match at Starrcade.

The Japanese duo collected the victory when Asuka forced Nikki Cross to tap out to her trademark Asuka Lock submission hold at the Network exclusive event in Duluth, Georgia.

Cross was teaming with Alexa Bliss, who was making her first in-ring appearance since the pair dropped the titles to the Kabuki Warriors at Hell In A Cell in the first week of October.

The match also included Bayley and Sasha Banks and the intriguing combination of Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, the latter of whom will face Asuka and Kairi Sane in a two-on-one handicap match on tonight's Raw.

Elsewhere in the non-dark matches, Rusev's last man standing match against Bobby Lashley was cancelled because he and Lana have filed a restraining order against the Bulgarian Brute.

Before Lashley's hand could be raised, Kevin Owens arrived and challenged him to a match, which turned out to be a weapons-based affair in which KO got the victory.

Matches which did not make the Network presentation included a win for The Fiend over Braun Strowman in a steel cage match and a victory for Roman Reigns over Baron Corbin.