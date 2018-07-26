Gary Anderson relieved to come through World Matchplay epic against Joe Cullen

Gary Anderson's quest for a maiden World Matchplay title continued as he edged out Joe Cullen in a pulsating quarter-final on Thursday, and the Scot admitted he was relieved to come through a gruelling battle.

The two-time world champion landed a magical nine-darter in the fourth leg of the contest, but he had to survive two match darts before prevailing 19-17 in a thrilling tie-break at the Winter Gardens.

"It went downhill after that didn't it," Anderson said. "It started off well with the nine-darter and then I think I took the 141 out in the leg after to go into the break, but after that I was gone and Joe stuck in.

1:13 Gary Anderson hit the first 9-darter at the World Matchplay since 2014! Gary Anderson hit the first 9-darter at the World Matchplay since 2014!

"Tops tonight - I reckon I hit two tops out of about 90 throws. It killed me tops but Joe stuck in, he took out the right finishes. He missed a few doubles himself at crucial points but it was a long hard-fought game."

'The Flying Scotsman' missed 38 darts at double in total and came within a whisker of exiting the tournament after Cullen missed darts at double 18 and double nine to record a 16-14 victory.

'The Rockstar' was appearing in just his second televised quarter-final, but incredibly his hopes were thwarted by a fly that flew across the stage as he was throwing for victory.

0:22 Joe Cullen took out a magnificent 170 outshot- his second of the tournament! Joe Cullen took out a magnificent 170 outshot- his second of the tournament!

"I was confident of hitting D18 and obviously went inside but a fly flew right across as I was throwing for double nine, but I'm not saying I would have hit it. It's irrelevant now," Cullen said.

"I'm gutted. I think the better player lost but he's in the next round and I'm not at the end of the day. I'm sure about an hour after I'll reflect and I'm sure I'll find some positives but Gary's a class player.

"Normally I'd be here saying he deserved the win but he didn't deserve the win, but good luck to him in the next round, he's a good lad Gary."

Cullen had won his previous two meetings against Anderson and the fourth seed was full of praise for his 29-year-old opponent.

"It's been a good practice. Joe's been brilliant," Anderson said. "I notice he's got a lot of stars on his shirt and he will have a few of them by the end of his career.

"Like I said, tops absolutely killed me tonight. I had a hell of a lot of darts at tops and tens; they were absolutely rotten but we got there in the end."

The two-time world champion now takes on Jeffrey de Zwaan in Saturday's semi-final, after the Dutchman followed up his victories over Michael van Gerwen and Adrian Lewis by dispatching Dave Chisnall.

3:29 Anderson and Cullen react after their gruelling showdown Anderson and Cullen react after their gruelling showdown

Anderson admits it would be special to become the first person to lift 'The Phil Taylor Trophy', but he is well aware of the threat posed by De Zwaan, who has been a revelation on his Blackpool debut.

"It would be great to win here, especially if Phil Taylor presents the trophy, it would make it even sweeter.

"But listen, I think Jeffrey de Zwaan has been the man of the tournament. You hear the interviews that the boys are saying. Jeffrey keeps himself to himself and he goes up there and plays the game, so he's a dark-horse."

