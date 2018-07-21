The Open at Carnoustie: Paul Lawrie wins after Jean van de Velde meltdown in 1999

Paul Lawrie won The Open in 1999 at Carnoustie

There was drama in the final Open Championship of the 20th century in 1999 as Paul Lawrie claimed a shock victory at Carnoustie.

Nearly a quarter of a century had passed since the previous visit to the Scottish course, with Tom Watson the last winner in 1975, but it was worth the wait for one of the most climactic majors in history.

Frenchman Jean van de Velde had played impressively throughout the first three days. Rounds of 75, 68 and 70 left him on level-par, five shots clear of the chasing pack. Lawrie, meanwhile, was 10 shots back and barely even considered in contention.

Van de Velde's poor start allowed Australian Craig Parry to catch up with him and he was trailing by only one on the 12th hole. A triple-bogey there, however, saw Parry slip out of contention and he went on to bogey the 13th, double-bogey the 17th and bogey the 18th.

Jean van de Velde was in control until the final hole

Lawrie, meanwhile, was quietly putting together an impressive round as those around him struggled, and six birdies saw him card a score of 66.

It should not have been enough for the Scotsman, though. Van de Velde had a three-stroke lead going into the 18th but an infamous triple-bogey saw him finish level with Lawrie and American Justin Leonard to end up in a four-hole play-off.

The Frenchman simply could not recover as he double-bogeyed the 15th, as Lawrie and Leonard bogeyed. Van de Velde then bogeyed again on the 16th before Lawrie birdied the 17th and 18th to secure a three-shot win.

Lawrie remains the last Scotsman to win a major - and the only one to win The Open on Scottish soil since 1931.