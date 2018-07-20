Miami Dolphins backtrack on decision to suspend players who protest anthem

Arian Foster #29, Kenny Stills #10 and Michael Thomas #31 of the Miami Dolphins kneel during the national anthem in 2016

Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has backtracked on the franchise's decision to suspend players who protest on the field during the national anthem.

In a new team policy issued this week it detailed Dolphins players could be suspended for up to four games if they were to take a knee when the "The Star-Spangled Banner" anthem was sung.

On Friday it was revealed the NFL and the NFL Players Association agreed no new rules regarding the national anthem will be issued or enforced as they discuss how to move forward on the divisive issue.

Statement from Owner Stephen Ross pic.twitter.com/cl1mS11HH0 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 20, 2018

"We were asked to submit a form to the NFL on our overall discipline policy to the start of the rookie report date," Ross said in a statement on the team's social media account.

"The one line sentence related to the national anthem was a placeholder as we haven't made a decision on what we would do, if anything, at that point.

"I'm pleased that the NFL and the NFLPA are taking a pause to figure out a resolution on this issue. I am passionate about social injustice, and through the Miami Dolphins and creation of RISE, will continue to use the unifying power of sports to improve race relations and drive social progress."

The "Proper Anthem Conduct" section is just one sentence in a nine-page discipline document issued by the franchise.

In May, the NFL rule was announced that forbade players from sitting or taking a knee if they are on the field or sidelines during the national anthem, but allows them to stay in the locker room if they so wish.

Colin Kaepernick [R] and Eric Reid [L] were the first two players to begin the protest

The protest was begun by former San Francisco 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick. He began kneeling to protest against police brutality and raise awareness for social equality and racial injustice.

Last year, President Donald Trump made inflammatory remarks. criticising players who kneeled during anthem which prompted a wave of kneeling protests across the League throughout the season.