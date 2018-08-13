The Rugby Championship - Argentina's Key Players

Hooker Agustin Creevy is poised to retain the Pumas' captaincy under new boss Mario Ledesma

Who will be the key figures in Argentina's latest attempt to win the The Rugby Championship?

Agustin Creevy

The Pumas were whitewashed in last year's Rugby Championship and are desperate to arrest their slump down the world rankings - but who will lead that fightback and restore their reputation against their southern hemisphere rivals?

The inspirational hooker will once again be central to his side's chances and we can expect him to lead by example with an awe-inspiring level of commitment and lung-busting work rate.

Firmly established as one of the best forwards in the game, the 33-year-old will be a significant thorn in the side of all their rivals and an ever-present force in the loose and at the breakdown.

El capitán Agustín Creevy junto a Julián Montoya, ensayando lanzamientos a la hilera.#JugamosTodos 🏉 pic.twitter.com/CePOHTlTkK — Los Pumas (@lospumas) August 6, 2018

His athleticism will be key to acquiring the all-important front foot ball that will go a long way to deciding Argentina's fate in this year's Championship and ultimately the success of their World Cup campaign next year.

A vital cog in the Jaguares' strong showing in this year's Super Rugby, where they achieved a best-ever finish of seventh, he was the obvious choice to retain the Pumas' captaincy under new coach Mario Ledesma.

Creevy has had a front row seat for the Pumas' disastrous run of form of late but knows what it takes to beat Australia and South Africa in this competition having been integral to those landmark results in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Argentina fly-half Nicolas Sanchez

Nicolas Sanchez

The gifted Pumas fly-half will be tasked with orchestrating his side's Championship campaign and building on his side's traditional forward strength.

Labelled 'The Kingpin' by one of his Super Rugby rivals, the 29-year-old propelled the Jaguares into the play-offs for the first time earlier this year with 161 points - more than his All Black rivals Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga.

That impressive run of form was largely based on Sanchez's creative skill set and game-breaking brilliance and new Pumas coach Ledesma - and former Jaguares boss - is set to rely heavily on a player who he believes just completed what is probably 'his best season'.

With 65 caps to his name and over 600 Test points, he also boasts the kind of experience that is invaluable at this level and will be pivotal in unleashing some of the younger guns around him.

Unfortunately for Jaguares fans, he has penned a deal that will take him to French club Stade Francais following the Championship and which may jeopardise his international future.

In a significant change in selection policy, Ledesma is set to be granted the opportunity to pick Pumas based overseas in the future in 'extreme' circumstances with Sanchez's showing in the next few months sure to influence that decision.

Bautista Delguy bagged 10 tries for the Jaguares in this year's Super Rugby competition

Bautista Delguy

A former Sevens star, Delguy exploded onto the Super Rugby stage this year and bagged 10 tries as the Jaguares recorded their best-ever season.

His speed, fantastic footwork and willingness to get his hands dirty along with his scoring prowess made him an instant hit with fans and hinted at even greater things to come.

Unsurprisingly, the 21-year-old earned a swift promotion to the Pumas' ranks and made his international debut earlier this year under former coach Daniel Hourcade.

He started all three games in what proved to be a largely disappointing June series but he did notch his first Test try against Wales in Santa Fe.

He has since retained the faith of new coach Ledesma who is clearly confident he can prove just as valuable against the southern hemisphere's best.

As the dust settled on his outstanding Super Rugby campaign, he issued a warning to the Pumas' Championship rivals: "I'm very happy, eager to continue and take advantage of every opportunity."