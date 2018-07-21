Scotland and England through to World Cup Sevens quarter-finals

Jamie Farndale scored a dramatic match-winning try in the final moments

Scotland completed a superb comeback in the final seconds to beat Kenya and reach the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in San Francisco.

John Dalziel's side fought back from 26-0 down to win 31-26, with Jamie Farndale scoring the match-winning try in the last play of the game.

Kenya, who have reached the semi-finals in the last two Rugby World Cup Sevens, struggled after losing two players to yellow cards, opening the door for a flurry of tries from Scotland before the dramatic finale.

England also booked their spot in the last eight, beating Samoa 19-15 at AT&T Park.

Samoa had scored the game's first try, but England took advantage of a yellow card against their opponents to push ahead 12-5 at half-time.

Samoa cut the deficit to just two points at the start of the second half, but England held on, with a pass from Ollie Lindsay-Hague helping Richard de Carpentier score their third try of the match.

Richard de Carpentier's try secured a place in the last eight

Unlike England and Scotland, Wales and Ireland were not seeded straight into round one, and faced games against Zimbabwe and Chile respectively to make it into the round of 16.

Wales, surprise World Cup winners in 2009, dispatched Zimbabwe 33-12, leaving them to face the USA for a place in the quarter-finals.

They eventually fell 35-0 to the Americans - missing out on the chance to play England in the last eight.

After beating Chile 17-12, Ireland squared up against South Africa, but the tournament's top seeds and World Sevens Series champions proved too strong as they claimed a convincing 45-7 victory.

Earlier, the England Women suffered an unexpected 19-14 defeat to Ireland in their opening match, and dropped into the Challenge tournament.

They later clinched a spot in the Challenge semi-finals after beating Mexico 59-0.