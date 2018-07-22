England beat South Africa to reach World Cup Sevens final

Dan Norton scored England's fifth try against South Africa

England will play New Zealand in the World Cup Sevens final after an impressive 29-7 win over South Africa in San Francisco.

They fell behind inside three minutes to the reigning World Sevens Series champions but responded impressively and built a 17-7 interval advantage through tries by Harry Glover, Tom Mitchell and Ruaridh McConnochie, with Mitchell adding one conversion.

England's outstanding work at the breakdown rocked their opponents and a fourth try arrived early in the second period when McConnochie crossed.

South Africa could not get into the game and Dan Norton completed a memorable victory by scoring England's fifth try.

England progress to a decider with holders New Zealand, who beat Fiji 22-17 in the other semi-final.

Joe Ravouvou gave New Zealand the early lead with a try in the corner before Fiji punished poor tackling to hit back through Semi Radradra.

New Zealand's ferocious play at the breakdown reaped its rewards when they were awarded a penalty for an infringement at a ruck, and a quick tap saw the ball spun wide quickly for Dylan Collier who dotted down to make it 10-7.

There was controversy when Fiji were awarded a second try soon afterwards through Amenoni Nasilasila, despite replays appearing to show he had put a foot in touch before scoring.

New Zealand, however, shrugged off the setback and responded with a clinical second-half performance.

Regan Ware darted through a gap for the New Zealanders' third try to make it 15-12, and then another well-worked move sent Ravouvou over in the corner for his second try of the game.

Alasio Naduva scored a late consolation for Fiji.

In the Challenge competition, Ireland beat Wales 27-12 to book a final date with Australia.