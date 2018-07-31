England's Rochelle Clark announces retirement from international rugby

Rochelle Clark celebrates after winning her 114th England cap

England's most-capped Test player Rochelle Clark has retired from international rugby, after a career which spanned 15 years and four World Cups.

The 37-year-old made 137 international appearances, surpassing Jason Leonard's previous record of 114 back in November 2016.

The loosehead prop will continue playing for Wasps next season, but she has opted to end her time with England, having made her international debut back in 2003.

She was awarded an MBE for services to rugby after being involved in the 2014 World Cup triumph.

Clark, who will continue in her roles as head coach of Chesham Stags and as a personal trainer, said: "It's with a heavy heart that I have decided it's time to retire from international rugby.

"I look back on my 15-year England career and think of the friends I have made and the opportunities we were given. I have shared some incredible experiences with so many great people.

"The highlight has to be winning the 2014 World Cup, made all the more special having come close twice before."

England celebrate Rugby World Cup success in 2014

Red Roses head coach Simon Middleton said: "Rocky Clark is a true legend of rugby.

"To have remained at the top of her game for 15 years is a remarkable achievement.



"She gave as much off the pitch as on, and is recognised by her team-mates as one of the great leaders within the squad. She's been an absolute inspiration to us and embodies everything a Red Rose should be.



"I speak on behalf of everyone when I say that it has been an honour and a privilege to work with Rocky over the years."