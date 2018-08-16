1:26 Danny Cipriani fined after nightclub incident in Jersey Danny Cipriani fined after nightclub incident in Jersey

Gloucester and England rugby player Danny Cipriani has been fined £2,000 after pleading guilty at Jersey Magistrates' Court to common assault and resisting arrest.

The 30-year-old was charged on Wednesday, having been arrested following an incident at a Jersey nightclub in the early hours of the morning.

He was originally charged with five offences but they were reduced to two and he was fined £1,500 for resisting arrest and £500 for assault of the doorman at the nightclub.

He was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to a female police officer, who suffered bruising to her neck in the incident at the Royal Yacht Hotel in St Helier.

Cipriani was handed an England recall earlier this year

A Gloucester statement read: "Danny is very remorseful after the incident and would like to thank those who supported him during this time.

"He fully accepts the outcome and his punishment from the judicial system this morning."

And Gloucester Rugby CEO Stephen Vaughan said: "We are very proud of the culture we have within the group and the stated values which we strive to deliver against.

"Incidents of this nature are very disappointing to be associated with, and we will deal with it in a robust but balanced way but based purely on the facts.

"As a high profile sportsperson, there is often a large degree of public and media scrutiny involved, which Danny is well aware of.

Ciprani impressed for Wasps last season before joining Gloucester at the end of his contract

"The incident in question was over in a matter of seconds and was a reaction to the conduct of other parties involved.

"He knows his responsibilities and is aware of the impact of this type of incident on the club.

"However, Danny is a Gloucester Rugby player and will receive our full support as we focus on the exciting season ahead."

Stand-off Cipriani joined Gloucester earlier this summer, following the expiry of his Wasps deal.

His impressive form for the Midlands club last season earned him an England recall after a long spell in the wilderness, and he made his first start since 2008 in the third Test during the summer tour of South Africa.