Danny Cipriani left out of Gloucester squad for Ulster friendly

Danny Cipriani will not be playing in Belfast this weekend

Danny Cipriani has been left out of Gloucester's matchday squad for their pre-season friendly against Ulster in Belfast on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was fined £2,000 after pleading guilty for common assault and resisting arrest at Jersey Magistrates' Court following an incident at a nightclub in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The England-fly-half was also ordered to pay £250 compensation to a female police officer, who suffered bruising to her neck in the incident at the Royal Yacht Hotel in St Helier.

Gloucester have selected a 31-man squad for their trip to the Kingspan Stadium but Cipriani's name is missing.

Cipriani apologised after pleading guilty to the two charges, saying he was "mortified".

Cipriani should keep his England place, says Stuart Barnes

"I want to start with a heartfelt apology," Cipriani said on Twitter. "To my club, team-mates, supporters and most importantly the police.

"They have a tough and vital job and I'm mortified that, earlier this week, I acted in a way that I hugely regret. I am truly sorry."

Cipriani earned his first England recall in almost 10 years when he started in the win over South Africa in June.

TEAM NEWS



The Cherry and Whites squad for the opening preseason game of the new season against @UlsterRugby in Belfast tomorrow has been named! @tc_savage to captain the first half, with a number of new faces included. pic.twitter.com/GdfLfm18HR — Gloucester Rugby (@gloucesterrugby) August 17, 2018

England head coach Eddie Jones told Sky Sports News in May: "If he's on the front page for any other reason (than rugby), he won't be with us."

Despite the extra headlines concerning Cipriani, Sky Sports' rugby expert Stuart Barnes believes the player should still be named in England's squad for their upcoming autumn Tests.

Barnes said: "If that had been a Gloucester reserve fly-half, or a flanker, that story would not even have made the newspapers anywhere else."