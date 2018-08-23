Australia drop props Tom Robertson and Sekope Kepu for New Zealand match

Tom Robertson has been left out of Australia's starting line-up for Saturday's game in Auckland

Australia have dropped props Tom Robertson and Sekope Kepu to the bench as they seek an improved performance against New Zealand on Saturday in the Rugby Championship.

The scrum was one of the areas where Australia struggled as the All Blacks took the Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup opener 38-13 last weekend.

Regular starting loosehead prop Scott Sio, who missed the Sydney meeting through injury, will return at Auckland's Eden Park in place of Robertson.

Despite the experience his 95 caps bring, the way Kepu was exposed by Joe Moody has convinced Michael Cheika to bring in Allan Alaalatoa in his place.

Loosehead prop Scott Sio will return from injury to start against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday

The Australian front row will have a new dimension from the bench, with hooker Folau Faingaa set to make his debut after replacing Tolu Latu, who struggled with his delivery to the lineout as the All Blacks ran in a record 33 second-half points.

Making Australia's task even harder is the absence of fullback Israel Folau, who was ruled out after picking up an ankle injury in Sydney.

The Wallabies' sole try scorer from last week Jack Maddocks is promoted to a starting role on the wing, as Dane Haylett-Petty moves to fullback.

Outside back Tom Banks could be another debutant for Australia as he steps into the opening Maddocks' promotion creates on the bench.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen has also been forced to alter his backline, with Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape replacing injured duo Rikeo Ioane and Ryan Crotty.

Australia: 15 Dane Haylett-Petty, 14 Jack Maddocks, 13 Reece Hodge, 12 Kurtley Beale, 11 Marika Koroibete; 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Will Genia; 1 Scott Sio, 2 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 3 Allan Alaalatoa; 4 Izack Rodda, 5 Adam Coleman; 6 Lukhan Tui, 7 Michael Hooper (captain), 8 David Pocock

Replacements: 16 Folau Faingaa, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Sekope Kepu, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Nick Phipps, 22 Matt Toomua, 23 Tom Banks