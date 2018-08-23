Vote for your favourite try from round one of the Rugby Championship

Brodie Retallick scores for the All Blacks

Will Greenwood has selected his top four tries from round one of the Rugby Championship and we want you to vote for your favourite?

There were 16 tries in round one of the Rugby Championship as New Zealand ran in six against Australia, while South Africa also scored six in their win against Argentina. The Pumas managed three against the Boks, but it was a disappointing one try for the Wallabies in Sydney.

Sky Sports Rugby pundit Will Greenwood has kept a keen eye on the goings on in the Rugby Championship, especially with South Africa, New Zealand and Australia heading over to Twickenham to take on England in the autumn.

Greenwood, who scored 31 tries for England, has picked his top four from the round and we want you to vote for your favourite.

Brodie Retallick

0:20 Brodie Retallick try for New Zealand Brodie Retallick try for New Zealand

Second rower Retallick, along with Sam Whitelock, was already creating havoc for the Wallabies at the set-piece before he showed he had a nose for the try line as well.

It was Retallick's tackle on Will Genia that turned the ball over for the All Blacks and moments later he sold a dummy to Bernard Foley before racing for the line to score. Granted there was no full-back for Australia at the time with Israel Folau down injured, but it still highlighted the skills of Retallick.

Aphiwe Dyantyi

0:38 Aphiwe Dyantyi's try for South Africa Aphiwe Dyantyi's try for South Africa

Dyantyi scored two tries for South Africa, but it was his first try that got the nod from Greenwood. The try came courtesy of a sublime cross-field kick from Willie le Roux that fell perfectly into Dyantyi's arms who crossed over to score.

Jack Maddocks

0:30 Jack Maddock's try against New Zealand Jack Maddock's try against New Zealand

A fine try from Maddocks on his debut that started in the Aussie 22. Kurtley Beale made the initial break out of his 22 before offloading to Bernard Foley out of the tackle. He then released Maddocks, who raced away to score under the posts

Beauden Barrett

0:34 Beauden Barrett's try against Australia Beauden Barrett's try against Australia

You cannot afford to make mistakes against New Zealand so when Dane Haylett-Petty knocked on in his own half, you knew the Wallabies were in trouble. Barrett reacted the quickest as he showed his footballing skills by hoofing the ball downfield three times, before collecting and diving over despite the attentions of Will Genia.