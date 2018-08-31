England Women to meet Ireland at Twickenham during Quilter Internationals series

England Women will face USA, Canada and Ireland in November

England Women will play Ireland at Twickenham Stadium as part of their three Test 2018 Quilter Internationals series with all their matches live on Sky Sports.

The Red Roses will face USA, Canada and Six Nations counterparts Ireland during the November series as they tour the country at three different venues.

They will open their campaign against USA Women at Allianz Park on November 9 before a first ever match at Castle Park in Doncaster against Canada on November 18 with the final Test against Ireland on November 24.

The squad are raring to go and we couldn't wish for a better start than against the USA. England Women head coach Simon Middleton

England, who missed out on retaining their Six Nations title earlier in the year to France, boast a strong record against all three sides having beaten USA in 17 of their 18 meetings, secured a 3-0 series victory over Canada last season and beating Ireland 33-11 during the Six Nations.

The fixture with Ireland will act as a double header following the conclusion of Eddie Jones' England side taking on Australia, also live on Sky Sports.

England Women's Quilter Internationals 2018 Friday, November 9 England v USA Allianz Park Sunday, November 18 Engand v Canada Castle Park Saturday, November 24 England v Ireland Twickenham Stadium

England Women head coach Simon Middleton said: "With no summer tour this year, the Quilter Internationals cannot come soon enough. The squad are raring to go and we couldn't wish for a better start than against the USA.

"They are an international team on the rise, evidenced by their performance in the semi-final of last year's Women's Rugby World Cup.

England suffered a last-minute defeat to France in the Women's Six Nations as they missed out on retaining their title

"Like us, Canada and Ireland will be looking forward to continuing their evolution with new squads and coaching staff in place.

"We look forward to returning to Allianz Park for our opening game and are really excited to host a first women's international in Yorkshire before returning to Twickenham which is always a great occasion."

RFU director of professional rugby Nigel Melville said: "This is an excellent opportunity to take the Red Roses to new audiences.

"Allianz Park has already proven itself a first-class venue while we are really excited to work with Castle Park and Doncaster Council to deliver a world-class international in front of a big crowd."