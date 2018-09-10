Team of the week: Argentine flair, a Celtic second row and New Zealand flankers

Ardie Savea makes it into the team for his performance against Argentina

The All Blacks continued their Rugby Championship clean sweep, while the Guinness PRO14 and Gallagher Premiership produced some thrilling games in the second round - but which players stood out?

15. Emiliano Boffelli (Argentina)

Ben Smith had a highly-influential game for the All Blacks in a fixture they could potentially have lost if not for the composure of the senior members of the squad.

However, we are giving the jersey to his opposite number, who made 15 carries and beat more defenders than any of his team-mates, and ran a good line to score the try that made it an eight-point game with 10 minutes remaining.

14. Ramiro Moyano (Argentina)

We have had to shuffle Ramiro Moyano onto the right wing - though as it's in order to accommodate one of his countrymen we are sure he will not mind.

Moyano made 106 metres in his 10 carries against the All Blacks; no mean feat against a notoriously frugal side. The winger also scored the first try of the game, bamboozling both of the hosts' half-backs in an impressive individual score.

13. Jack Goodhue (New Zealand)

This could easily have been Henry Slade's spot, after the England international scored two tries and ran for 103 metres in Exeter's victory over Wasps on Saturday. It could also easily have gone to Manu Tuilagi after he made a big impact in the Leicester midfield against Newcastle.

But Jack Goodhue was once again in brilliant form for the All Blacks, crossing the whitewash to hand his side a try bonus point and round off a strong individual showing that included eight defenders beaten and three clean breaks.

12. Hadleigh Parkes (Scarlets)

The second round of the Guinness PRO14 offered up a replay of last season's final, and Scarlets were able to exact revenge on defending champions Leinster at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday evening.

Hadleigh Parkes makes a break against Leinster at Parc y Scarlets

Hadleigh Parkes was unstoppable for the hosts, topping the Scarlets' charts in terms of carries (16), metres made (94), defenders beaten (6) and clean breaks (5).

11. Santiago Cordero (Exeter Chiefs)

We would like to acknowledge Matt Banahan, who not only had a good game for Gloucester against his old club Bath, but also scored the late try that denied the hosts a victory at the Rec.

That said, we have picked Exeter's Santiago Cordero in our side this week for his 111 metres that were made over the course of 10 carries, beating an incredible 11 Wasps defenders along the way.

10. George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

Danny Cipriani provided a superb pass for the score that levelled things in Bath, and had several good touches throughout the game, but the No 10 jersey goes to George Ford this week.

George Ford breaks away from Sonatane Takulua at Welford Road

Ford starred in the Welford Road success against Newcastle with 29 points, including a try, as his side shrugged off the effects of a difficult week following the sacking of Matt O'Connor.

9. Gareth Davies (Scarlets)

A mention for TJ Perenara, who scored two tries in New Zealand's win over Argentina, but Gareth Davies was invaluable for Scarlets against Leinster.

Gareth Davies crossed for a try late in the second half against Leinster

Davies dictated the tempo well, carrying the ball eight times for 30 metres, beating five defenders and scoring a vital try late in the game. A good all-round performance from the Wales international.

1. Steven Kitshoff (South Africa)

Steven Kitshoff was making only his third Test start in Brisbane on Saturday, having come off the bench 27 times with Tendai Mtawarira typically in possession of the Bok No 1 jersey.

However, the Stormers prop was given the nod against the Wallabies, and proved he is the loosehead for the future as he scrummaged strongly and carried with purpose in the loose.

2. Ken Owens (Scarlets)

Tom Dunn was instrumental in Bath's fightback on Saturday as he scored two tries, but Ken Owens' man-of-the-match performance against Leinster gets him into the side ahead of Dunn.

Ken Owens was prepared to do the grunt work against the defending champions

The Wales international crossed for a try of his own, but it was the unsung hard work he did around the pitch that made the difference for his side at Parc y Scarlets.

3. Owen Franks (New Zealand)

Argentina may have pushed the All Blacks all the way over the weekend, but they were uncharacteristically devoid of their usual set-piece strength.

The New Zealand pack, with Owen Franks the cornerstone, were on top of their visitors at scrum time, winning a several penalties which kept the Pumas at bay.

4. Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors)

There were two players who led the way in the No 5 jersey so we have moved Glasgow's Jonny Gray to the No 4 jersey for this week's team.

Jonny Gray takes a hit from the Munster defence

Gray made 19 tackles and 15 carries in his side's victory over Munster - topping each category for the Warriors on the day - and stole one lineout throw from Munster to go with four that he claimed from his team-mates' put-ins.

5. Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys)

British and Irish Lion Alun Wyn Jones was the other No 5 to impress, putting in 11 tackles and scoring two tries in the Ospreys' win over the Cheetahs. The second rower also stole two lineouts, underpinning his value in the set piece.

Ospreys' Alun Wyn Jones goes over for a try against the Cheetahs

Unlucky to miss out is Argentina's Tomas Lavanini, who spearheaded his side's physical presence up front against New Zealand.

6. Shannon Frizell (New Zealand)

You would be hard pressed to find any All Black that made a bigger impact in Nelson than Shannon Frizell, who was making his first start for Steve Hansen's side. Frizell carried 15 times, the most from the New Zealand camp, and made 63 metres - which was bettered only by Ben Smith and Waisake Naholo.

Shannon Frizell carried with purpose against Argentina on Saturday

The 24-year-old also beat five defenders, made three clean breaks, and scored a try as well as putting in 18 tackles on Argentine ball carriers - second to only one man in his team.

7. Ardie Savea (New Zealand)

The only team-mate to put in more hits for New Zealand than Frizell was Ardie Savea, who played all 80 minutes and used that time to make 21 tackles and 13 carries for his team. Along with Frizell, Savea worked tirelessly against a stubborn Argentina side that kept on attacking.

A nod to Justin Tipuric, who carried well and scored twice against the Cheetahs, and Callum Gibbons who was a handful for Munster to deal with on Friday night.

8. Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)

Sam Simmonds scored two tries against Wasps, carried 12 times and made 15 tackles. The No 8 was full of energy throughout the game, linking up well with back row partners Don Armand and Matt Kvesic.

Tigers' Sione Kalamafoni pushed Simmonds for a place in the team, and Billy Vunipola's first Saracens appearance since re-fracturing his arm against South Africa in June saw him cross for a try.