England coach Eddie Jones hopes to address breakdown officiating in Premiership

Eddie Jones feels the way the breakdown is refereed in the Premiership puts England at a disadvantage

England head coach Eddie Jones met with Rugby Football Union's head of referees, Tony Spreadbury, to discuss the way breakdowns are refereed in the Premiership.

Jones' side have struggled with that area of the game in recent matches and the Australian believes the way they are officiated in other countries gives opposition teams an advantage.

Spreadbury said: "That's the point he was saying to me, that if we can have a contest that will be great for us.

"I said, 'that's fine' but we are going to referee the laws of the game.

"He accepts that and it's also seeing how the players react this weekend and whether they are any different in their approach in how they want to play the breakdown.

"I have had discussions with the England coach and heard what his views are.

"Fundamentally, we are refereeing the laws about clearing the breakdown area, especially the tackler, we are harsh on the tackler.

"We want to encourage a contest. It is up to the players whether they put one player in or two players in this coming season."