Wayne Pivac to replace Warren Gatland as Wales head coach after World Cup

0:54 Wayne Pivac says he wants Wales to become the best team in the world after it was confirmed he will replace Warren Gatland as head coach after the 2019 World Cup. Wayne Pivac says he wants Wales to become the best team in the world after it was confirmed he will replace Warren Gatland as head coach after the 2019 World Cup.

Wayne Pivac will replace Warren Gatland as Wales head coach on a four-year deal after the 2019 World Cup, the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) confirmed on Monday.

The 55-year-old New Zealander led Scarlets to the Guinness PRO12 title in 2017 as well as the PRO14 final and Champions Cup semi-final last season, before crashing out to eventual champions Leinster both times.

The WRU confirmed last year they had begun the process of searching for Gatland's successor, who has long said he would leave the job in 2019, before beginning initial talks with Pivac in April 2018.

#BREAKING 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wayne Pivac unveiled as Wales' next head coach: https://t.co/doSDuounB6​



🔴 Croeso mawr i Wayne. Fydd e'n ymuno â ni o Barc y Scarlets ym mis Orffennaf 2019. #WelcomeWayne #CroesoWayne pic.twitter.com/0fHIEhxLFM — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) July 9, 2018

Pivac signed a two-year contract extension with Scarlets in October 2017 having succeeded Simon Easterby in 2014 and was head coach of Fiji between 2004 and 2007.

Jon Daniels, Scarlets general manager of rugby, told the club's official website: "First and foremost, on behalf of everyone at the Scarlets, I would like to extend our congratulations to Wayne on his appointment.

"It will be a proud moment for us all when he takes to the helm as Wales head coach.

"Clearly, finding Wayne's replacement will be a major priority in the coming months and we are grateful to Wayne and the Welsh Rugby Union for keeping us updated, in an entirely professional and transparent manner, throughout the process."

⌛️ The wait is over: Wales' next head coach revealed... #WelcomeWayne



🔴 Mae'r aros drosodd: dyma brif hyfforddwr nesaf Cymru... #CroesoWayne pic.twitter.com/AtJlZAcW8s — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) July 9, 2018

WRU chief executive Martyn Phillips added: "I am extremely grateful to the Scarlets for their support of this process and their chairman, Nigel Short, in particular ,who has been first class throughout.

"I would like to think that given the heritage of the Scarlets, their culture, passionate supporters, their track record of success and the quality of their squad that the head coach position will be one of the most sought-after in rugby."

Gatland, meanwhile, saw Wales claim their first Test series victory in Argentina since 1999 last month and said the team were in a "really good space" at the moment.

He has coached Wales to three Six Nations titles across his 11-year tenure in 2008, 2012 and 2013 - completing the Grand Slam in the former two tournaments.

Gatland also managed the British and Irish Lions for their 2013 tour to Australia and the 2017 tour of New Zealand and had been linked with replacing Eddie Jones at England, before the Rugby Football Union (RFU) gave their backing to the Australian in June.

Elsewhere in the Wales camp, defence coach Shaun Edwards has been listed as a potential successor to Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane in rugby league.