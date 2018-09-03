Worcester's Cornell Du Preez to have further surgery on fractured larynx

Cornell du Preez suffered a fractured larynx on his Worcester debut on Saturday

Worcester back-row Cornell du Preez is in a stable condition in hospital after suffering a fractured larynx on Saturday.

The Warriors confirmed on Sunday evening that Du Preez, who was making his Gallagher Premiership debut, would need further surgery on the injury he suffered against Wasps.

Du Preez had only been on the pitch for five minutes, having come off the bench, when he was forced off after what coach Alan Solomons described as a "tackle around the throat."

"Cornell is stable and resting in hospital," the Warriors said on Twitter. "Further surgery will be required to his larynx. The club is providing full support for Cornell and his family, and wishes him a speedy recovery."

Solomons said after the game that the injury was something of a mystery, having not picked it up himself at the time.

"Nobody seemed to pick that [tackle] up but it doesn't look good to me. The larynx sits above the shoulder line," Solomons said.

"I don't know what happened. I haven't seen it, but something must have hit him. He is not going to fracture his larynx [without being hit]."