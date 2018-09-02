Danny Cipriani has altered Gloucester's expectation levels, says captain Ed Slater

Danny Cipriani dazzled on debut for Gloucester

Danny Cipriani will continue to do his talking on the pitch, according to Gloucester captain Ed Slater.

Cipriani shone in front of England boss Eddie Jones on his Gallagher Premiership debut for Gloucester on Saturday as Northampton were dispatched 27-16.

The England fly-half lined up 10 days after an independent disciplinary panel upheld a Rugby Football Union charge of "conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game" against him.

That hearing followed his conviction last month for common assault and resisting arrest in Jersey, but if Jones required a reminder of Cipriani's rugby ability, he will have left the West Country with a spring in his step.

"He has been first class. I can't knock the bloke at all," Slater said "He has come in and made a huge difference to our training intensity, to our expectation levels.

Eddie Jones was at the Kingsholm Stadium for Gloucester's season-opener

"Off the pitch, we back him to the hilt. We know the truth behind what happened in Jersey.

"There is no hesitation from any player that we are behind him. It is as simple as that. I know the story came out and people will make their own minds up about that, but I have no complaints.

"He's got that profile, hasn't he, and you could argue that he is the only one here [at Gloucester] like that. At Wasps [Cipriani's previous club], others have got profile too, so he stands out on his own a little bit here.

"He knows he attracts attention, good and bad. You will see his talking done on the pitch."