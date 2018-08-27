Wasps' Jimmy Gopperth facing six to nine months on the sidelines

Wasps have confirmed fly-half Jimmy Gopperth will miss most of the new Premiership campaign following knee surgery.

Gopperth sustained a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury during the pre-season defeat in Connacht and could be sidelined for up to nine months.

The club said in an injury update: "Jimmy Gopperth has undergone an ACL reconstruction following an injury sustained in Connacht.

"Estimated absence - six to nine months."

The experienced New Zealand-born No 10 was also out for 10 weeks with a knee injury last season.

Gopperth's setback has left Wasps short of fly-halves, as Danny Cipriani moved to Gloucester earlier this summer.

Lima Sopoaga arrives at Wasps next week

Former All Blacks and Highlanders fly-half Lima Sopoaga has joined Wasps for the 2018/19 season, but does not arrive until next week.

Billy Searle, 22, who arrived from Bristol in May, started in the No 10 role for Saturday's friendly win against Ulster.

Wasps director of rugby David Young has confirmed the club will also be without prop Jake Cooper-Woolley and hooker TJ Harris for up to two months, after their respective bicep muscle injuries required surgery.

Wasps launch their Premiership campaign at Worcester on Saturday.