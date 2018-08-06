Jacques van Rooyen joins Bath from Super Rugby side Lions

Jacques van Rooyen has joined Bath ahead of the new season

Bath have signed South African prop Jacques van Rooyen from Super Rugby side Lions.

Van Rooyen, who has made over 60 appearances for the Lions since making his debut in 2014, will play in the Gallagher Premiership for the 2018/19 season, which starts on August 31.

He joins after an impressive final year with the South African club, which included a place in the starting line-up as the Lions lost the Super Rugby final to the Canterbury Crusaders on Saturday.

"I'm really looking forward to testing myself in the Northern Hemisphere and playing for a club with a great deal of ambition going into the new season," Van Rooyen said.

Van Rooyen has played over 60 times in Super Rugby for the Lions

Bath's director of rugby, Todd Blackadder, added: "We are really pleased to bring someone in of Jacques' calibre in time for the new season. He's proven himself in Super Rugby and will bring a great deal to the squad both at the set piece and with ball in hand.

"We have great strength in depth at loosehead with Jacques, Lucas [Noguera] and Nathan [Catt] all competing for the number one shirt after losing Beno [Obano] to injury in May.

"Jacques can also play at tighthead, which adds another option over the course of a busy season of domestic and European rugby."